TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after five dogs and a cat were found dead in Pixley Friday evening, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 10:30 p.m. they responded to the area of Maple Street and Ellsworth Avenue for a report of animal cruelty.

Upon arrival, authorities found five dogs and one cat dead.

Officials say the cause of death has yet to be determined. The animals were taken in possession of animal control.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact detectives at (559) 733-6218.