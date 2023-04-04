TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A man was rescued early Tuesday morning from the roof of his car after he was found in high waters, according to the Tulare County Fire Department.

Officials say around 7:15 a.m., TCFD received reports of a male stuck on the rooftop of a vehicle surrounded by water, in the area near Highway 43 and Avenue 120, near Alpaugh.

TCFD Swift Water Rescue Team successfully removed the male from the vehicle’s rooftop and took him to dry land.

Officials say the male was not injured and that the accident was caused by the driver going around barricades.

Authorities are asking residents to not move or go around the barricades as they are there for safety purposes.