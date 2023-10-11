HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A movie theatre in Hanford will be showing the highly-anticipated Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour a day earlier than the general release.

The concert film, compiled from several Swift shows at Southern California’s SoFi Stadium, has been billed as game-changing for the movie industry.

Cinemark in Hanford is one of the movie theatres that will be offering early access showings on Thursday, Oct. 12 – one day ahead of the official opening on Friday, Oct. 13.

Early access showings start on Thursday at 6 p.m., with further showings set for 6:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. at the Cinemark in Hanford. Tickets can be booked by clicking here.