FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) office in Fresno will be open on the weekend so that people can get face-to-face help and can attend without making an appointment.

The IRS announced special hours will be from 9:00 a.m. TO 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Fresno location at 2525 Capitol St., Suite 101 as well as others in several California cities.

The IRS is offering these weekend hours to taxpayers as part of the IRS’s larger effort to help people during the filing season.

As always, we encourage everyone to first check IRS.gov for information about these special openings before traveling to an office. They may even find an online resource to resolve their tax concern. Doug O’Donnell, Acting IRS Commissioner

There are going to be three more Saturday sessions in the next months click here to know more.

IRS officials say that normally these in-person sessions are not open on Saturdays and an appointment is required.

During the sessions, people are invited to walk in for all services routinely offered on regular basis, except for making cash payments.

They can also ask about setting up an Online Account and getting an Identity Protection PIN among other topics.

Professional foreign language interpretation will be available in many languages through an over-the-phone translation service.

For deaf or hard of hearing individuals who need sign language interpreter services, IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date. Alternatively, these individuals can call TTY/TDD (800) 829-4059 to make an appointment.

Come prepared: Individuals should bring the following documents:

Current government-issued photo identification,

Social Security cards or ITINs for members of their household, including spouse and dependents (if applicable),

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents,

For identity verification services, two forms of identification and if filed, a copy of the tax return for the year in question.

During the visit, IRS staff may also request the following information:

A current mailing address,

Proof of bank account information included on a tax return to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit.

Tax return preparation options

While tax return preparation is not a service offered at IRS TACs, information will be shared about available local free tax preparation options. Help is also available using the following services:

Eligible individuals or families can get free help preparing their tax returns at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) sites. To find the closest free tax return preparation help, use the VITA Locator Tool or call 800-906-9887. To find an AARP Tax-Aide site, use the AARP Site Locator Tool or call 1-888-227-7669. Any individual or family earning $73,000 or less in 2022 can use tax software through IRS Free File at no cost. There are products in English and Spanish. MilTax, a Department of Defense program, offers free return preparation software and electronic filing for federal tax returns and up to three state income tax returns. It’s available for all military members, and some veterans, with no income limit.

For more information visit www.irs.gov.