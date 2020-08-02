Taste of Soul Fest event held in Tower District to support Black-owned businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) –An event was held in Fresno’s Tower District to support local black-owned businesses Saturday.

The ‘Taste of Soul Fest’ featured Black-owned food and merchandise vendors, selling items from home or at stands set up at Tower Blendz.

This is the first-ever taste of soul fest, but organizers hope to keep it going the first Saturday of every month.

“I honestly didn’t know how many black-owned businesses that we actually had here in the Valley, and so we’re trying to bring awareness and trying to bring everyone to know where they are and be able to support,” Organizer, Shay Williams said.

Williams says the taste of soul fest will be back at Tower Blendz in September.

