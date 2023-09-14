FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Preparations are well underway for the Fresno Greek Fest as they prepare thousands of pounds of food and exciting entertainment.

This year about 28,000 people are expected to attend.

“So we’ve got three days of experiencing the culture, the food, and the atmosphere and the hospitality of Greece,” said Peter Vallis, who is the Greek Festival Chairman.

The three-day celebration brings a taste of Greece to Fresno each year offering tasty food, dancing, and cooking demonstrations.

“This is really about all of the food and the fun and enjoying eating the food and then dancing the food off as you’re enjoying the rest of the wonderful event,” said Vallis.

Greek Fest will be held at St. George Orthodox Church in Fresno and will also offer tours for anyone who wants to take a look inside the beautifully hand-painted church.

The event will run starting on Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight and will continue on Saturday and Sunday.

As a way to give back to the community, Greek Fest is partnering with nonprofits who fundraise through the event.

“That really when you come and support the Greek Fest you’re supporting Fresno, and you’re supporting every part of Fresno, and all sorts of youth programs, the homeless, Poverello gets part of our admission and you’re helping the organizations that are doing good things here in our community,” said Vallis.

This year make sure to leave your cash at home because Greek Fest is now cashless, making it easier for you to grab some food and enjoy the event instead of waiting in long lines.

“Tap your phone, tap your credit card and you’re out,” said Vallis.

And there’s a sports bar so if you don’t want to miss the Greek Fest or your favorite team play you can come out and enjoy the food, and catch the game.

Tickets will be sold at the door and prices are $7 for adults, $5 dollars for seniors, and kids 12 and under as well as those in the military with an I.D. are free.

“It’s a great way for us to showcase our culture and our hospitality because that’s a big lynchpin for the Greek people whether it’s here in America or in Greece or anywhere around the world where you may find some of us.”