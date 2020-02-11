Taste Kitchen restaurant closing its doors after two years

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Taste Kitchen located at Kings Canyon Road and South Fowler Avenue will close after two years. 

“We want to send out a big thank you to all who supported our little taqueria in Sunnyside for the last couple of years. But, it’s time to close up shop.”

However, Taste Kitchen said they will roll out their truck various times throughout the week. 

“We knew going in it would be challenging to bring a taco concept that is far different than any other in town, but that’s what we will continue to do on our food truck.”

The owners say the truck is currently located by the Modernist Craft Cocktail Bar in downtown Fresno Tuesday through Sunday.

They plan on returning to the Tower District area by Hi-Top Coffee for brunch on Saturday starting next Feb. 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

