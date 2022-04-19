FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A task force reviewing the naming of the Henry Madden Library at Fresno State has found that Madden engaged in anti-Semitic and racist comments and writing.

The ruling could mean a name change for the library in the coming months.

The library has been named after Madden for over 40 years. Professors at the university say the significance of the library’s name only came to light when they accidentally uncovered a sealed archive from Madden, dating all the way back to the 1930s.

“It’s upsetting to see his name in a position of honor. To be fair to the university, The process they used at the time when it was named for him did not have a window into his private letters which he purposefully sealed,” explained Rabbi Rick Winer of Temple Beth Israel.

Rabbi Winer says he’s not surprised by the 71-page findings made by the task force.

“That is Dr. Madden on the right giving a nazi salute,” Bradley Hart while reacting to a photo of Madden.

The findings included writings, letters, and even photos of Madden.

“Anti-Semitism is a part of life unfortunately for many people here in the valley, around California, and around the world. It can be and is for some an everyday occurrence,” said

During the Zoom meeting, students, faculty, staff, and community leaders, including university president Raul Sandoval, addressed Madden’s extreme racist views.

“Some of this language is difficult to read, it is genuinely shocking,” Hart said during the meeting.

Sandoval formed the task force when madden’s alleged racist writings and statements came to light.

Madden served as the university librarian from 1949 to 1979.

“He made racist remarks about Jews and other individuals as an administrator at California State University Fresno,” said Hart. “He stated in writing that some of his policies as university librarian and his actions as an administrator were influenced by his racist views.”

The library was named after Madden in 1981, but the task force says the views back then that led to the decision didn’t know the full extent of his views.

“By memorializing someone and institution claims the values that individual embodied as intracule to its own mission,” said Rabbi Winer.

It’s an archive that Rabbi Winer says was sealed for 25 years.

“We certainly hope to see his name come off, and I would be shocked if it doesn’t,” said Winer.

The next task force meeting is scheduled for Friday. Any re-naming of the library would have to be approved by the CSU board of trustees.