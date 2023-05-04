FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new fast and free service is coming to Fresno Target stores to make shopping experiences more convenient for customers.

Target officials say they have expanded its latest offering, Returns with Drive Up, to stores across Fresno – making the returns process convenient, fast, and free.

Returns with Drive Up will allow guests to return most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase from the comfort of their car for free, according to Target officials. Returns with Drive Up will be available for online and in-store purchases made through guests’ Target accounts.

Here’s how Returns with Drive Up works

Before heading to their local Target store, guests can use the Target app to initiate a return via Drive Up Once they notify the store that they’re on their way and when they have arrived, a Target team member will retrieve the return from the guest’s car Once the return is complete, guests will receive an order confirmation and refund via their original payment method

By June, officials say Returns with Drive Up will be available across all Target’s nearly 2,000 locations across the U.S.