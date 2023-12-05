FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Tamale season is approaching and Fresno Street Eats is hosting an event on all things tamales on Friday.

Fresno Street Eats says seven local tamale makers are preparing for Friday night’s competition at the Tamale Throwdown hosted by Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company in Downtown Fresno.

Organizers say judges’ choice and people’s choice awards will be handed out based on deciding who has the best tamales in the Central Valley. Competitors of the cook-off include Me Gusta Tamales, Tamale Mama, Miguel’s Salsa, plus other many other tamale makers.

Admission is free and all ages are welcome as the event will take place on Dec. 8 and runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Tioga Sequoia Beer Garden in Fresno.

For more information visit their Instagram page.