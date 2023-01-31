FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Discussions are underway to preserve a Fresno sculpture that was affixed to the side of a building that caught fire early Monday morning.

According to the Fresno Arts Council, staff members are in talks with the property owner and the Fresno city attorney to see what’s next for the Clement Renzi “Day in the Park” sculpture.

The sculpture was on the side of the Fagbule Glass House building which caught fire and was ultimately destroyed.

Officials say all three entities are in talks about how to preserve, move and store the sculpture. A final decision is yet to be announced.