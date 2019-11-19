Taking a look at cannabis in Woodlake

WOODLAKE, California (KSEE) – Last year, the small city of Woodlake opened up the Valley’s first recreational marijuana dispensary.

“Woodlake is a beautiful town,” says Crystalee Castenada.

Crystalee Castenada has worked at Munchies in downtown Woodlake making coffee drinks for a year.

“Valley Pure has been amazing for us,” she says.

She sees a lot of people coming to town for the place next door.

“They are coming from Fresno they are coming from Visalia they are coming from Porterville.”

Valley Pure is a recreational cannabis store that opened over a year ago.

“About 30% of our business comes from them,” says Castenada.

This is the Valley’s first recreational dispensary.

“We have been here for a little over 17 months,” says Tony Caudle.

Tony Caudle is one of the owners and his store is possible because of prop 64.

“Opened up for recreational sales,” says Caudle “It allowed for commercial cannabis businesses we jumped on the forefront of that, Woodlake was really open to get ahead of it they pushed all their ordinances and processes forward and we made it happen pretty quickly.”

Customers 21 and older can come in and buy cannabis products.

Caudle and his business partner say their business is impacting the city.

“They want us in the city, it is creating a ton of revenue in taxes.”

He says 600 to 800 customers come here a day.

That is thousands of tax dollars going to the city, money that wasn’t around before.

“We have brought in about $692,000 in tax dollars so far,” he adds.

City officials say that is about 8% of the cities general fund budget, that money has gone to a number of projects.

“Parks, public safety, a police vehicle, we built a new community center the money from the cannabis tax went to some equipment some chairs,” says Jason Waters.

Jason Waters is the Community Development Director for the City of Woodlake, he says there havn’t really been issues when it comes to the new shop.

“We have had some people who were concerned initially but over the past few months they have said this isn’t nearly as bad as I thought it would be,” he says.

Waters says it isn’t stopping with Valley Pure here, they also have cultivators and manufacturers looking to do business in Woodlake too.

“I wouldn’t recommend it for every city, but it has worked for our city so I am satisfied with that,” says Waters.

Valley Pure also has plans to grow, their newest shop is open in Farmersville.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.