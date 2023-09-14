FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Grizzlies announced Thursday new details about the upcoming 12th annual Taco Truck Throwdown in Fresno.

The event will celebrate 12 years of the rich culture of Fresno, bringing together taco enthusiasts, music lovers, and the local community together for an evening of delight, dance, and delicious tacos.

Organizers say the event will have the entire ballpark with live music, vendors, and of course lots of tacos. This year will feature their third annual Michelada Throwdown and now introduce a brand new, Salsa Throwdown.

Headliners this year are Cypress Hill, Tha Dogg Pound, and trending rapper That Mexican OT. The party doesn’t stop as DJs from Teezy Radio will be in the mix. For those who are a fan of Prince, The Purple Ones will give fans the experience of a Prince Tribute. Also included in this year’s entertainment is Lucha Xtreme.

Taco Truck Throwdown will be on October 21, tickets are now on sale, as general admission is $39 and VIP is $99.