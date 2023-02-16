CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – The third annual Clovis Taco & Taps Trail returns this Saturday.

There is no cost to participate in the event. The only cost is paying for what you want to eat or drink.

The six participating breweries are Crow and Wolf, Tac Ops, Summer Fox, Mad Duck (Clovis location), 559 Beer, and Incinerati Brewing.

Busses will run between the six breweries from 12 pm to 8 pm. People can hop on for free and be ushered from brewery to brewery.

This event helps showcase the unique food experiences in the Central Valley and spotlight Clovis’ craft beer scene.