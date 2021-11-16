FIRST LOOK: Tachi Palace unveils major renovations to hotel rooms

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tachi Palace Casino Resort has revealed the state-of-the-art renovations that have been made in its hotel rooms.

The first phase of renovations was completed on the hotel’s second floor, which will be open to the public on Wednesday, November 17.

During a tour for media, the business gave a first look at the renovations, including the replaced carpet in main living areas and new tiles in the entryways.

Flat-screen TVs and extra USB charging ports have also been added throughout the hotel rooms.

Some of the new features include special high-tech touches, especially in the bathrooms.

Side-by-side photos of a bathroom door in a Tachi Palace hotel room show the special privacy glass in action.

Special privacy switchable glass has been installed, allowing guests to see inside the bathroom when turned off, and changes to a frosted appearance when turned on.

“We have the state-of-the-art bathroom with smart glass technology, so the bathrooms all enclosed in glass, and you hit a button it all automatically smokes,” explained General Manager Michal Olujic.

“We did really cool things representing the community baskets with actually cattle hide leather and laser-engraved basketry and Tule. We really have all the technology features with all the USB plug-ins.”