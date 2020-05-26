Tachi Palace in Lemoore to re-open with new safety precautions

LEMOORE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Parts of Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore will re-open Thursday with added safety precautions in place.

The resort will be using infrared cameras to check associates and guests for high temperatures and will also require them to wear masks.

The re-opening will be taking place in two phases. In the first phase, slot machines, the hotel, and limited restaurants will be available. About two weeks later, the casino plans to open casino games.

Tachi Palace says they have reconfigured the building to allow for social distancing and have added hand sanitizing stations and plexiglass separators.

“We have missed our patrons and are excited to welcome them back,” said Michael Olujic, General

Manager of Tachi Palace Casino Resort. “Of course, the health and safety of our guests and team

members remain our top priority and we have implemented numerous protective measures

including reconfiguring the slot floor, adding separation shields and additional sanitizing stations.

We are opening the casino and property in two phases to keep with current safety guidelines.”

According to the resort, guests can also expect “frequent deep cleaning of chips” and decks of cards being changed more often.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.