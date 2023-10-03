LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tachi Palace Casino Resort announced on Tuesday that two winners hit big with jackpot wins. The total of both wins combined is over half a million dollars.

One person won $25,982.40 playing blackjack while only wagering $5, casino officials say. She was dealt a suited Blackjack of ACE-TEN of Diamonds which matched the dealer’s hand.

Less than 20 minutes later, the second person won $511,593.55 playing blackjack right next to the table of the first winner, officials say. This amount is the largest jackpot ever won on the table games at the casino resort.

The winner said he plans to buy his fiancé a new car, save money – and return to the casino.