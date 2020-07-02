Tachi Palace enacts non-smoking policy amid pandemic

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tachi Palace Casino Resort announced that the casino will be non-smoking starting Friday.

The casino will allow smoking at designated areas outside each entrance. The move follows Table Mountain Casino, which reopened in June with a similar non-smoking policy.

Tachi Palace said the policy would be temporary and is aimed for the safety of guests and employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Face masks are required, and eliminating smoking indoors increases the time guests’ faces are covered and also assists in air quality, according to Michael Olujic, General Manager.

