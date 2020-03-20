Tachi Palace Casino announces temporary closure due to COVID-19

LEMOORE, California – (KSEE/KGPE) – Tachi Palace Casino Resort announced the decision to suspend all gaming operations effective Friday at 11 p.m. amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Tachi Palace Casino Resort released the following information.

While the resort has experienced no reported cases of COVID-19, its owners and manager have been taking a host of precautionary measures to mitigate any potential spread of the virus. Resort officials will continue to follow directives from the Centers for Disease Control and local public health authorities and will make additional adjustments to its policies as needed in the future.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is our number one priority, and we will take every measure necessary to protect their well being,” said Michael Olujic, General Manager of Tachi Palace Casino Resort. “We have been ensuring compliance with all recommended safety measures including adding anti-bacterial stations throughout the facility, removed tables and chairs in the restaurant and bar areas, closed the bingo operation and all table games, reduced the number of slot machines to increase social distancing, made frequent announcements to remind guests of the importance of hand washing, cancelled events and promotions, and held several town hall meetings to educate our employees about the CDC guidelines.”

“While dedicating these additional resources in response to COVID-19 has been impactful, it is now clear that a more extensive action is necessary for the well-being of all,” said Tribal Council Chairman Leo Sisco. “We will continue to closely track every new development related to the pandemic.”

Tribal Council Chairman Sisco, casino management, and tribal officials confirmed that Tachi Palace Casino Resort employees will receive 15 working days of pay and health benefits for the next month.

“As we prepare and navigate through this uncertain time, we will continue to follow guidance from the CDC, WHO and other health authorities, said Sisco. “We encourage people to follow these guidelines, as there is a great deal we can all do to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to support all efforts that will protect the health and well-being of our communities.”

