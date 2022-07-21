FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Table Mountain officially opened its doors Thursday for the grand opening of the new multi-million dollar casino.

Dollie Baber, who made the drive from Madera with her sister Terri Pennington, said she had been counting down the days for the new casino to open.

“It’s amazing, I’ve been watching every advertisement, everything,” said Dollie.

“I just want to see everything they got, I just want to tour it,” Terri added.

The new casino, located right next door to the old Table Mountain Casino, took five years to complete and $500 million to make the dream into a reality.

“Oh my god, it’s amazing, I’m ready to walk the whole place just to see what they got in store for me and I’m ready to win some money,” Dollie said.

Guests showed up by the hundreds, taking advantage of all that the new Table Mountain has to offer, including a sold-out concert by country star Blake Shelton.

But sisters Dollie and Terri were only there for a few things: some good food and spending some quality time with each other.

“Eating some of the Chinese food they have here because I was hoping they had Chinese food here, and they said they did,” Dollie said.

“Just enjoying time with her, I work all the time and she takes care of my great-granddaughters, so this is her pleasure,” Terri added.