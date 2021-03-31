T-Mobile moves forward with 1,000 new jobs for Kingsburg in new customer service center

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, the T-Mobile logo ppears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Yet another service provider is jumping into the TV streaming wars. This time it is T-Mobile, with its TVision service offering live news, entertainment and sports channels and starting at $10 a month.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – A new T-Mobile Customer Service Center is now in development in Kingsburg, designed to bring hundreds of new jobs to the area.

The company says it is committed to creating 1,000 new jobs in Kingsburg, making it one of the largest employers in the area.

The City of Kingsburg announced Wednesday that T-Mobile started construction on their previously-announced Central Valley Customer Experience Center (CEC).

The new center will be taking over the former K-Mart location near Sierra St. and Highway 99 in Kingsburg.

It is currently expected to open sometime during the second half of 2022.