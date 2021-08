SAN BERNARDINO, CA – OCTOBER 13: Serj Tankian of System of a Down performs at Glen Helen Amphitheater on October 13, 2018 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Rock band System of a Down will be making a stop at the Save Mart Center in October, it was announced Monday.

The Grammy-nominated band heavy metal group will be playing Fresno on Oct. 16. Joining them will be bands Faith No More and Russian Circles.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, Aug. 13, and are available at the arena box office and Ticketmaster.