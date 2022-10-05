MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An error in an automated communication system caused a school to be put on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 12:30 p.m., deputies were called out to Liberty High School for a report of a possible active shooter.

As part of the school district’s protocol, the campus was placed on lockdown after an automated PA announcement.

When deputies arrived, they secured the campus and didn’t find any evidence of an intruder or threat.

During an investigation, officials said they determined that the lockdown was prompted in error by an automated internal communication system that is in place at the school.

Investigators said there is no evidence that there was a threat to students or staff at any time.