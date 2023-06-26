FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sycamore Island is unknown to many Fresno natives, but Monday, city officials hope that changes as many people came out to celebrate Sycamore Islands’ new hours of operation.

“This property has been open to the public for the last few years but it was limited to Fridays, weekends, and holidays, and we can do better and 7 days a week is better,” said Jim Costa, Representative for California’s 21 District.

The 600-acre island sits on the boundary between Fresno and Madera counties, just off Highway 41. It’s surrounded by the San Joaquin River on the right, and the “old muddy pond” on the left.

Partnerships with Madera County and many others have worked together to fund the new hours of operation, hoping it will bring more people out to enjoy the island.

“It has six miles of trails that you can enjoy, walking, bicycling, riding your horses, walking your dogs, taking your children out, and allowing them to explore the San Joaquin River,” said Sharon Weaver, Executive Director of San Joaquin River Parkway & Conservation Trust

Those who live in the area say this is an opportunity for more people to enjoy what has been right in their backyard all along.

“There’s so many people in our community that don’t and haven’t had the opportunity, some don’t even know there’s a river here some of the kids in our community, so this is a great blessing for our whole region,” said Joan Eaton, a local resident.

Sycamore Island is now open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is free to the public, however, on the weekends there will be a charge of $9 per vehicle.