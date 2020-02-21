Sweetheart dance in Clovis collects donations for Boys and Girls Club

Clovis, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Veterans Memorial District hosted the Sweetheart Dance at their facility in partnership with local veteran and community service organizations.

The event was hosted on Feb. 9 with refreshments while the Clovis Big Band played live swing music.

Attendees were asked to bring a canned or non-perishable food item donation to benefit the Central Valley Veterans food pantry.

The event was free and open to the community.

Cash donations collected at the event totaling $876.95 was presented to the Boys and Girls Club of Clovis on Thursday at 3 p.m. at 2833 Helm Avenue. The back of a pickup truck was filled with items to help feed veterans and their families.

Participating organizations included Veteran of Foreign Post 3225, American Legion Post 147, Old Town Clovis Kiwanis, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 933, American Veterans Post 2011, Central Valley Blue Star Moms, Marine Corps League Detachment 14, Central Valley Veterans, Duncan Polytechnic High School JROTC, Big Band of Clovis, and Clovis Young Marines.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.