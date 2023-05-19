MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An abandoned dog was given a unique name after deputies rescued her and her puppies Friday, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say their Animal Control officers responded to a call of an aggressive dog near Lake McSwain.

Upon arrival, they found an abandoned dog mother with her three puppies inside a culvert near the neighboring campground. It was for this reason she was named “Cully.”

Cully had been very aggressive toward lake rangers and guests, but once the officers were able to take them all to safety they say she turned into “the sweetest doggie ever.”

Cully and her pups were evaluated by a veterinarian and had all been issued a clean bill of health.