FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 30-year-old man was arrested after an hours-long standoff Monday night in Fresno County, according to Fresno County deputies.

Deputies said the man fired a shotgun at and an unoccupied car near Riverdale and Elm avenues around 8:00 p.m.

When deputies arrived the suspect refused to come out of a house. SWAT eventually used tear gas to get the man to come out just before 4:00 a.m.

Deputies said the man may have been under the influence of illegal drugs.