SUV flips after hitting parked cars in central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash Friday morning in central Fresno.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. near 9th Street and Clinton Avenue, just west of Cedar Avenue. The CHP reported that the driver of a Chevrolet Blazer was not paying attention and hit two parked cars and flipped.

The driver of the Blazer was not injured.