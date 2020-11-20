SUV flips after hitting parked cars in central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash Friday morning in central Fresno.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. near 9th Street and Clinton Avenue, just west of Cedar Avenue. The CHP reported that the driver of a Chevrolet Blazer was not paying attention and hit two parked cars and flipped.
The driver of the Blazer was not injured.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.