HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed and a woman hospitalized after their car crashed into a canal full of water in Kettleman City, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 3:40 p.m. a Hispanic woman and man were driving their SUV northbound on Highway 41 just north of Quail Avenue when they attempted to pass a semi in front of them.

Officials say, due to traffic the oncoming traffic she swerved right, clipping the semi, which led to them crashing into a canal full of water.

Authorities say the driver and the passenger were taken out of the vehicle by a dive team.

According to CHP the 20 to 30-year-old woman was immediately given CPR and eventually airlifted to a local hospital. The 40 to 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.