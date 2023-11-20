FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver has major injuries after a crash early Monday on the connector ramp for Highway 41 and Highway 99 near Downtown Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 3:45 a.m. a man in an SUV drove off the Highway 41 ramp, overturning and ending up on the transition lane to Highway 99.

Investigators say a woman in a car came up on the crash, tried to avoid it, but ended up hitting the SUV.

The man was taken to the hospital with major injuries. The woman was not injured, according to CHP.