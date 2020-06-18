SUV and FAX bus crash in Fresno’s Tower District

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A FAX bus and an SUV crashed Thursday morning in Fresno’s Tower District, according to police.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Wishon and Olive avenues — right in front of Tower Theatre.

The driver of the SUV and the bus driver were uninjured one passenger on the bus had a complaint of pain, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

