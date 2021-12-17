Suspicious vehicle call in Tulare County leads to cocaine and fake cash bust, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A suspicious vehicle call in Tulare County lead to the discovery of cocaine and fake cash Thursday, deputies say.

Deputies were called to the area of Avenue 116 and Orangebelt Drive in Porterville because of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle and spoke to the driver, a 21-year-old man who investigators say had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Additionally, deputies found 8.5 kilograms of cocaine and approximately $30,000 in fake currency in the vehicle. The man was arrested on drug charges.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218 or to send anonymous information to the Sheriff’s Office email.