CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shelter-in-place has been lifted at Clovis West High School following what officials say was a “suspicious phone call” received by law enforcement.

The shelter-in-place was lifted less than 45 minutes later following a search of the campus.

In a statement to Clovis West families, the school district wrote that Tuesday’s call had hallmarks of similar, non-credible calls received by law enforcement in the past and officials are working from an abundance of caution to follow all of our school safety procedures. Clovis Unified students had only returned to their classrooms on the previous day following their summer break.

We are coordinating with local law enforcement out of an abundance of caution to ensure that no credible threat exists to our campus, and once law enforcement has completed their work on our campus, we will release students to normal operations while keeping our community updated throughout. Thank you for your understanding as we work with our law enforcement partners to ensure our students’ safety. Clovis Unified School District

A similar message was also sent to the families of Fort Washington students – adding that “the action is taken out of caution and is not the result of a direct threat to our campus.”

School district officials say that police will continue to have a presence on campuses for the remainder of the school day.