LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shelter-in-place order has been lifted at NAS Lemoore, according to naval base officials.

Officials added that a command post is still in place at the Aviator Memorial.

A shelter-in-place was issued for specific personnel at NAS Lemoore Thursday morning after officials with the base responded to a report of a suspicious package in the vicinity of Building 140.