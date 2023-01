FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A heavy police presence near the Selland Arena in Downtown Fresno caught public attention Thursday night.

Police have set up a perimeter wrapped around the arena and parking structures from Ventura Avenue to Inyo Street and M to O streets.

There are reports of a suspicious package and Fresno Police have contacted the bomb squad. Streets are expected to be closed off for some time.

This report precedes the first day of Disney on Ice.