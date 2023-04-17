MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced College announced on Monday that its main campus will be shut down throughout the day.

In a statement, Merced College says a “suspicious device” was found near the back of the main campus.

According to Merced College, no one was harmed and the campus was closed out of an abundance of caution. The incident remains under investigation, and campus operations will resume as scheduled on Tuesday.

Online classes as well as classes at BRC and Los Banos campus will resume as usual.

No more information on the nature of the device – or if any arrests have been made has been released by Merced College officials.