Suspicious death investigation underway after burned body is found in Fresno canal, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspicious death investigation is underway after a burned body was found underneath a canal overpass on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Hughes and Ashlan after someone called 9-1-1 to report they had possibly found a body underneath the overpass of the canal.

When officers arrived, they confirmed there was a body and secured the scene until homicide detectives could arrive and take over the investigation.

Detectives have confirmed the slightly decomposed remains to be human, but are unsure of the cause of death.

Authorities say it is unknown how long the body was beneath the overpass, but it appears the canal has been dry for some time before it was found.

Police say the incident will be investigated as a suspicious death but may turn into a homicide investigation depending on the autopsy results.

Hughes Avenue between Ashland and Emerson avenues is expected to remain closed through the night as the investigation continues.