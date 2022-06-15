TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies say they are looking for suspects in an armed robbery early Wednesday morning in Ducor.

Deputies say they were called around 3:30 a.m. to the Ducor Handy Market on Avenue 56 for an armed robbery.

Investigators say three suspects walked into the store, at least one of them was holding a gun and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect’s left in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan, last seen traveling at a high rate of speed going west on Avenue 56 towards Highway 65, according to deputies.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.