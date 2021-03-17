Suspects wanted after hitting CVS store staff with a metal pipe during a robbery, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police are searching for a woman and an accomplice who allegedly stole from a CVS Pharmacy in the city, and then assaulted the employees when challenged.

Officers say the unidentified woman and the accomplice stole from the store at Shields and West in Fresno at around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday. When employees asked the suspect to leave, she is described as striking them with her fists and a metal pipe.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

