Suspects rob gas station at gunpoint on Christmas morning in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A search is underway for a group of thieves accused of robbing a gas station in Tulare County at gunpoint on Christmas Day.

Just after 1:30 a.m., Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Speedway Gas Station in Earlimart after someone called 9-1-1 to report an armed robbery had just happened.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found surveillance video showing four men driving up to the store in a dark grey Dodge Durango.

The Sheriff’s Office says three of the men then got out of the SUV and walked into the store with a gun.

Photo of the suspects provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

After entering the store, deputies say the suspects demanded money from the cashier before they stole merchandise from the shelves and left.

Before the robbery, detectives say they believe the suspects might have also checked out several other convenience stores in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Michael Torres or Detective Brandee Robinson at 559-733-6218, or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com, or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.