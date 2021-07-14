Suspects plead not guilty to all charges in domestic violence shooting, officials say

Booking photos of Mario Colombo and Jack Noriega provided by the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects said to be involved in the shooting of a woman in northeast Fresno plead not guilty to all charges in their arraignment hearing on Wednesday.

Police announced Tuesday afternoon that Mario Colomba, 43 of Clovis, and a man who is said to be an accomplice, Jack Noriega, 57 of Fresno, were arrested in connection to a domestic violence shooting that occurred on Friday morning near First and Herndon Street.

The shooting took place around 8:00 a.m. when Colombo’s ex-girlfriend Jennifer Regan was driving to work.

Police say after responding to the scene they found Regan suffering from two gunshot wounds to her upper body.

She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center following the shooting and is still in critical condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.

Colombo was not offered bail and Noriega’s is set at one million dollars.

The court’s pre-preliminary hearing is set for July 20 and the tentative preliminary date is set for July 27.