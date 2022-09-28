MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced Police say they have arrested the last suspect in a robbery that took place at a liquor store on August 28.

Officials say three masked men enter the 7-Star liquor Store in Merced back in August. Police say two of three men were armed with handguns. Investigators say the three took alcohol, cash, and lottery tickets.

Investigators arrested Robert Joe Hernandez (27), Emilio Tito Alvarado (26), and Eric Richard Guerra Jr. (24) for the robbery, all men are said to be from the Fresno area.

Police say the three have been booked in Merced County Jail for robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime, and gang enhancements.

Alvarado has since posted bail and was released from custody

Police are asking anyone with more information to contact the Merced Police Department.