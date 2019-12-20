Suspects in custody after officer-involved shooting, Sheriff announces

Breaking News
MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects are in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Livingston on Wednesday, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said in a press conference on Thursday.

He said they were after thousands of marijuana plants.

“This particular incident, they were in a place with over 5,100 marijuana plants, and their sole purpose was to go and steal those plants,” Warnke said.

He said around midnight on Wednesday, a deputy responded to a report that several people were fighting in front of a house on Yamato Road in Livingston. As soon as the deputy arrived on scene, he was shot at.

“It wasn’t until the third shot was fired at the deputy that he was able to get a determination on where the shots were coming from and returned fire,” Warnke said. 

Neither suspect was hit, he said. 

Warnke identified the deputy shot as Oscar Ochoa. He was hit but protected by his bulletproof vest and is now at home recovering. 

The first suspect is identified as 27-year-old Javier Delgadillo-Muñoz from Modesto. 

Warnke said Delgadillo-Muñoz was captured just outside of the residence trying to hide in a tree.

The second suspect is identified as 35-year-old Paul DeMarcus Glenn from Modesto.

“Mr. Glenn is being charged with attempted murder of a peace officer,” Warnke said. 

Warnke did not provide any information relating to the capture of Glenn.

“At this time, it’s too early in the investigation, I really don’t want to tip our hand on what we’re doing,” Warnke said. 

Warnke didn’t give much information on the residents who lived in the home, but he said they were committing a misdemeanor for the amount of marijuana they were growing.

