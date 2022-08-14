Photo of the gun provided by the Merced Police Department.

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after they were found with a gun and fentanyl following a disturbance at a motel early Sunday morning, according to the Merced Police Department.

Just before 2:00 a.m., officers were called out to a Motel 6 after it was reported that someone had brandished a firearm.

When officers arrived, they reported seeing a man matching the suspect’s description run through a courtyard and hide something inside a trash can,

After searching the trash can, officers said they found a loaded 10mm semi-automatic firearm and placed 29-year-old Jamaine Mann under arrest on several illegal weapon charges and gang enhancements.

While investigating, officers said they searched a motel room in connection to the disturbance and found fentanyl tablets.

Officials said 23-year-old Tyrone Phillips was arrested for possession of fentanyl tablets for personal use.

Mann was booked into the Merced County Jail and Phillips was released on a citation after his arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Officer B. Laguna at (209) 385-6905.