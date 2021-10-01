Suspects arrested in Madera homicide, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police say they arrested two homicide suspects after a man was shot and killed in Madera.

Police say Kalon Bolden, 22, was shot and killed on Sunday following an altercation. On Friday, police made two arrests in connection to the shooting. Phoenix Allianic-Obrien, 27, and an unidentified 17-year-old were arrested in Sacramento.

Police say the suspects are not from Madera but were passing through the city when they stopped for gas. Bolden was shot and killed one block away from the gas station.

Investigators say they recovered what they believe to be the weapon used to kill Bolden. There is another person of interest in the homicide and anyone with information is asked to contact Madera police at (559) 675-4255.