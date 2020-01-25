Suspects arrested in front of Tioga-Sequoia after domestic argument, police says



FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Fresno Police Department arrested two subjects in Downtown Fresno for a disturbance on Friday night.

Lt. Bill Dooley with the Fresno Police department says a domestic argument happened outside of Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company on Inyo and Fulton Streets.

Police says one of the subjects tried leaving the scene after slamming the door on their partners hand leaving some injuries.

Authorities say the subjects were arrested for domestic violence and misdemeanor pursuit.

