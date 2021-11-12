Suspects arrested in April shooting death of Coalinga farmworker

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Detectives from the Fresno County Sheriff’s office announced Friday the arrest of two men suspected of killing a Coalinga man in April.

Officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of Victor Cerna, 30, and Vincent Cerna, 32, both from Reedley, on suspicion of killing Jose Mendez Varela, 19 of Coalinga, in April. Deputies say two other victims were also shot and survived their injures.

Detectives say it was a call from police in Mexico to the San Diego County Sheriff’s office that led to the arrest of Victor and Vincent Cerna. Police said they had taken the brothers into custody on drug charges when it was discovered that they were also wanted in Fresno County on charges relating to the death of Varela.

The two men were booked into Los Angeles County Jail on Nov. 1 and subsequently transferred to Fresno County Jail four days later.

Deputies say the victims and suspects all worked for the same company and were pruning grapevines at the time of the shooting.

There are “lots of witnesses,” according to deputies, and there were at least a dozen people working in the area.

Anyone with additional information on Vincent or Victor Cerna is asked to contact Detective Jesse Gloria at (559) 600-8217.