Suspected under the influence driver suffering major injuries after solo vehicle accident

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A solo vehicle crash in southeast Fresno Wednesday night is now under investigation by the CHP.

At around 9:25 p.m., officers were informed that a grey SUV overturned in the area of Jensen and Maple avenues. Officers arrived to find a solo vehicle had rolled and struck a tree.

Officers say the driver was not wearing her seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, and is suffering major injuries. She was transported to a local hospital.

Sgt. Sherman with the Fresno Area California Highway Patrol says it is suspected the driver is under the influence.

The investigation is ongoing.