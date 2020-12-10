Suspected under the influence driver suffering major injuries after solo vehicle accident

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A solo vehicle crash in southeast Fresno Wednesday night is now under investigation by the CHP.
At around 9:25 p.m., officers were informed that a grey SUV overturned in the area of Jensen and Maple avenues. Officers arrived to find a solo vehicle had rolled and struck a tree.
Officers say the driver was not wearing her seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, and is suffering major injuries. She was transported to a local hospital.
Sgt. Sherman with the Fresno Area California Highway Patrol says it is suspected the driver is under the influence.
The investigation is ongoing.
