Suspected serial robber holds up another 7-Eleven in Fresno, police say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A search is underway for a suspect who authorities believe has robbed several convenience stores over the past month, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just before 3:00 a.m on Sunday, Jan. 9, officials say the suspect was first caught on surveillance video robbing a 7-Eleven near McKinley Avenue and First Street.

Officers believe security cameras at a 7-Eleven near Chestnut and Church avenues captured the suspect robbing the business at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

At 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, the same suspect is accused of robbing a third 7-Eleven location near Ashlan and Clovis avenues.

The suspect was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white gloves, and a red backpack at the time of the robberies.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Fresno Police Department or the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

