MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man facing charges for the deadly shooting of a 9-month-old baby, Daevon Motshwane, was attacked in court on Thursday moments before his arraignment at the Merced County Superior Court.

Motshwane was sitting in the courtroom when another man attacked him from behind. The courtroom was cleared after the incident. The public was eventually let back in – but Motshwane’s arraignment has now been moved to December 8. No injuries were reported.

Motshawne is in court facing charges for allegedly shooting and killing 9-month-old Darius King Grigsby on November 9, while his mother and a friend walked him in a stroller in the area of Q Street and 12th Street in Merced, according to Merced Police. Officers say that the fatal shot was meant for the man that was walking with Darius and his mom on that day.